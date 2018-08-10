Maxwell hopes to manage injury ahead of busy summer

SYDNEY: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who got injured in June 2018 during the ODI series against England, said he was trying to manage his right shoulder ahead of the upcoming season.

Speaking on the sidelines of Victoria’s three-day camp at the HMAS Cerberus Naval Base on Thursday, Maxwell said he intends to play through his injury for the moment as he prepares for a packed international calendar, which starts with the series against Pakistan in UAE in October.The right-hander, who played the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe in July despite his injury, now hopes that he can manage his shoulder injury for the rest of his career.

The Australian Test team has more vacancies than desired after the bans of Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.