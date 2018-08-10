Bid to smuggle 10kg heroin foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police here foiled a bid to smuggle 10 kilograms of heroin and arrested one person.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Suburb, Fazal Wahid told reporters that the police, acting on a tip-off, stopped a car bearing registration number LEE-3901 and recovered 10 kilograms of heroin from it.
The official said alleged smuggler Naveed of Jamrud was arrested and a case registered against him.
