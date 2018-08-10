Orphans of ‘Agosh’ show outstanding results

Islamabad : The orphan children boarding at ‘Agosh’ centres being run by Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) have shown outstanding results in Secondary School Certificate examination.

The orphan children who appeared from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawlapindi and nine other Intermediate and Secondary Education Boards secured 13 A Plus grades, 15 A grades and 22 B grades.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, secretary general of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has congratulated team of Orphan Family Support Programme and successful students over their performance.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan under its orphan care programme was extending support to 10,000 orphan children across the country.