MCI sacks two employees over F-9 Park incident

Islamabad : The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has removed two employees of the environment wing who were involved in molestation of a girl at Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park last week.

According to a notification issued with signatures of Director (Environment) West, two employees namely, Shiraz Kiani and Umar Shahzad who were working on daily wage basis have been removed from MCI's strength. Both employees along with two other accused nominated in FIR, are already in custody of Islamabad Police.

Meanwhile, in a delayed action, the concerned directorate of MCI on Thursday made all 65 pole lights functional at F-9 Park.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan while taking strong notice of the tragic incidents, expressed its dissatisfaction over performance of MCI directing concerned officials to make all lights installed at F-9 park functional within 24 hours.

It may also be pointed out here that the MCI's environment wing has also miserable failed in checking wild growth of grass and weeds on greenbelts, public parks, playgrounds across the federal capital during the monsoon. The wild growth along with blotting beauty of the capital city, has become security risk for residents particularly pedestrians.