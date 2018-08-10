Coach Dalic to stay with Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia: Zlatko Dalic, who led Croatia to the World Cup final last month, signalled on Thursday that he would stay on as coach, smoothing away doubts that emerged after his return from Russia.

Dalic had complained that he lacked the full support of the Croatia’s Football Federation (HNS), saying he had to “think carefully” about his future.But a meeting with HNS president Davor Suker appeared to clear the air.

“I consider that we solved all of the issues and I’m looking forward to new challenges,” Dalic was quoted as saying in an HNS statement on Thursday after the meeting.Suker added: “I am glad that we talked openly about things that could be better in the future and that we will go together toward new victories.”

A formal signing of Dalic’s contract is expected at the next meeting of HNS executive committee, the statement said.Croatian press celebrated the announcement, with Sportske Novosti, a web portal, proclaiming: “The most important deal of Croatian football has been reached, Dalic to stay as coach.”