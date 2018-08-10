Fri August 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

Navy take decisive lead in Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Navy took the decisive lead with 24 medals in the 2nd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship here at PN Shooting Range on Thursday.

In the Air Rifle event for women, all three medals were won by Navy. The gold medal went to Minhal Sohail, silver to Nadra Raees, and bronze to Nadia Saeed. Navy secured all three medals in the .22 telescopic sight event for both men and women.

Hassan Abbas won gold, Mohammad Nadeem grabbed silver, and Ghazanfar Abbas took bronze. In the rapid fire pistol event, Navy’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Zafar Iqbal won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Maqbool Hussain from Karachi won bronze.

At the end of the third day, Navy topped the table with 24 medals (seven gold, ten silver, and seven bronze). Punjab with one gold and one silver were second. Army with one gold and one bronze were third.

Pakistan Air Force with one gold medal stood fourth. Rangers with one gold medal stood fifth. Sindh with one bronze medal were sixth. SSU and Karachi with one bronze medal each were on the seventh position.

