Fri August 10, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

BCCI wants Asia Cup matches rescheduled

LAHORE: The upcoming Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and India on September 19 is likely to be rescheduled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a change in the fixture dates.

The 14th edition of Asia Cup had already been by a controversy as the tournament was moved from India to the United Arab Emirates on Pakistan’s request. Weeks after the tournament schedule was released, the BCCI is now demanding the fixture date between the arch-rivals be changed.

As per the current schedule, India are to play matches on September 18 and 19, with the game against Pakistan taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19.While speaking to Bangladesh Cricket Times, a senior BCCI official said, “The scheduling is mindless. There appears to be zero application of mind.

“How can you accept a scenario where India plays a game today and tomorrow it will face its arch-rival Pakistan who will have a two-day period of rest!” The unnamed official said, “This is unacceptable and has to be revisited. Maybe for the organisers it is just a money-spinning game but for us it is important that there be equity in scheduling.”

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had also criticised the scheduling. “No one plays back-to-back matches now in One-day International (ODI) matches. It is wrong to have scheduled matches for India in such a manner,” he said.

“To play two ODI matches without a break in Dubai’s hot weather is not correct scheduling,” said the former Indian opener. This year’s tournament will take place in the UAE at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from September 15 to 28, with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opening match.The Asia Cup has reverted to its traditional 50-overs ODI format this year after opting in 2016 for a T20 competition, which India won.

