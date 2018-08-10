Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

World

AFP
August 10, 2018

Bangladesh detains online activists over protest ‘rumours’

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have arrested at least 12 social media activists accused of spreading rumours on Facebook during student protests last week that left about 1,000 people injured, a top official said on Thursday.

Dhaka and other cities were this month paralysed by more than a week of protests that saw tens of thousands of school and college students take to the streets.

Rights groups have criticised the police response to the demonstrations, including the high-profile arrests of a renowned photographer, television actress and senior journalist during the protests.

Authorities have investigated about 1,000 Facebook accounts they claim incited violence during the unrest, said Dhaka police deputy commissioner Nazmul Islam. "We have so far arrested 12 people for spreading rumours. Hopefully in the next couple of days we will arrest more people," he said.

Some of those arrested had claimed four girls were raped and two protesters were killed at the height of the demonstrations on Saturday, Islam added. Bangladesh’s internet law allows the regulation of social media and internet comment but rights groups accused the government of using the internet laws to crackdown on legitimate and peaceful dissent.

Amnesty International has called the legislation "draconian" and the Freedom House watchdog group says it has "created a climate of intimidation". Award-winning photographer Shahidul Alam, television actor Kazi Naushaba and the chief executive of an online news outlet were among those who were arrested and charged under the internet laws during the unrest. Alam was detained on Sunday after giving an interview to Al Jazeera television and commenting on the demonstrations on Facebook. He said he was beaten while in custody.

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

