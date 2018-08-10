Bangladesh detains online activists over protest ‘rumours’

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have arrested at least 12 social media activists accused of spreading rumours on Facebook during student protests last week that left about 1,000 people injured, a top official said on Thursday.

Dhaka and other cities were this month paralysed by more than a week of protests that saw tens of thousands of school and college students take to the streets.

Rights groups have criticised the police response to the demonstrations, including the high-profile arrests of a renowned photographer, television actress and senior journalist during the protests.

Authorities have investigated about 1,000 Facebook accounts they claim incited violence during the unrest, said Dhaka police deputy commissioner Nazmul Islam. "We have so far arrested 12 people for spreading rumours. Hopefully in the next couple of days we will arrest more people," he said.

Some of those arrested had claimed four girls were raped and two protesters were killed at the height of the demonstrations on Saturday, Islam added. Bangladesh’s internet law allows the regulation of social media and internet comment but rights groups accused the government of using the internet laws to crackdown on legitimate and peaceful dissent.

Amnesty International has called the legislation "draconian" and the Freedom House watchdog group says it has "created a climate of intimidation". Award-winning photographer Shahidul Alam, television actor Kazi Naushaba and the chief executive of an online news outlet were among those who were arrested and charged under the internet laws during the unrest. Alam was detained on Sunday after giving an interview to Al Jazeera television and commenting on the demonstrations on Facebook. He said he was beaten while in custody.