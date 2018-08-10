29 children killed in strike on Yemeni bus

SANAA: A strike on a bus in rebel-held northern Yemen killed at least 29 children on Thursday, the Red Cross said, as the Saudi-led coalition faced a growing outcry over the attack.

The coalition said it had carried out what it called "legitimate military action" in the area targeting Huthi rebels responsible for a deadly missile attack on the Saudi city of Jizan on Wednesday. But the International Committee of the Red Cross said the strike hit a bus filled with children in the Huthi stronghold of Saada, causing dozens of casualties. "A hospital supported by our team in Yemen received the bodies of 29 children under the age of 15 and 48 wounded, including 30 children," the ICRC said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Red Cross in Sanaa told AFP the toll was not final as casualties from the attack were taken to several hospitals. "Under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict," the ICRC said as alarm grew among international aid agencies.