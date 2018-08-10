Fri August 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

IIU, IDB agree to deepen cooperation

Islamabad: A six members high level Islamic Development Bank (IDB) delegation visited international Islamic University (IIU) where both sides agreed to deepen and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and expand the ventures through science and technology funds of the Bank.

In new campus, in a briefing headed by the IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai the delegation was apprised about the latest state of the art facilities at the Centre for Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) built with funding of IDB.

The meeting also discussed partnership through centre, recommendations and also reviewed challenges such as sustainability of the centre and resources. The delegation was briefed by Engineer Muhammad Shoaib regarding commercialization of the centre and its usage across the country through Higher Education Commission.

It was also told that researchers, MS and PhD scholars were conducting their projects and were also working on their patents. Delegation was briefed about metrology grade spectroscopic ellipsometer, electro physical process reliability and such other machines.

Field representative of IDB, Inam ulllah Khan told the meeting that bank was referring Photovoltaic Engineering projects of the member countries to IIU’s centre for exchange of expertise and utilization of the resource through generalised institutionalisation.

He added that IDB was also working with HEC to assist Pakistani organisations in agriculture and information technology. The meeting also discussed bilateral cooperation and assistance of the university through science and technology IDB fund.

IIU Rector hailed IDB for generous cooperation and assured that the centre will be open for Muslim world’s students to progress. He reiterated his resolve that IIU will keep working to remain relevant to the societal needs and the centre was a prominent example.

The delegation also called on IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yoysif Al-Draiweesh where he briefed about IIU vision. He said that IIU strives to make available all modern resources such as Photovoltaic Engineering so that Muslim youth don’t remain dependent on rest of the world.

Later, the delegation visited the center and appreciated the facilities and stat of the arts machines and launched products at the centre. The delegation and IIU administration lauded Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Executive Director of the centre for creating knowledge and developing the cross-disciplinary market-driven research focused on the applications of Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering via materials, processes, components and systems for the convergence of energy, photonic and nano-scale electronics technology avenues or platforms.

