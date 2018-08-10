CDA fails to get Parliament Lodges vacated

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contemplating to launch an operation within the next 24 hours at Parliament LODGES to get possession of flats from former parliamentarians.

The CDA sources said that concerned directorate of CDA issued a notice to 92 ex-parliamentarians who were not re-elected as Members of the National Assembly, last asking them to hand over possession of their lodges to caretaker of the Parliamentary Lodges by July 31.

On August 8, a final notice was issued to ex-parliamentarians to vacate their lodges within 24 hours. “Till Thursday evening, over 20 ex-parliamentarians vacated the lodges while another 15 have conveyed that they would do the same by Thursday evening,” an official told ‘The News’.

The official said that the new parliamentarians have also started occupying lodges allotted to them. The PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari who is set to start his parliamentary career by taking oath as MNA on August 13, has also been allotted a lodge at parliamentary lodges. However, Bilawal Zadari is most likely to stay with his father at his protected residence located in sector F-8.

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing of the authority on Thursday undertook an operation against eight shops which were allowed in the premises of the Parliament Lodges to facilitate inmates. On directives of the House Business Committee of the Senate, the permission to these shops was withdrawn. The Senate Committee also directed CDA to provide such facilities to parliamentarians in much better way.