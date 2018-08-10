Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

National

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CDA fails to get Parliament Lodges vacated

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contemplating to launch an operation within the next 24 hours at Parliament LODGES to get possession of flats from former parliamentarians.

The CDA sources said that concerned directorate of CDA issued a notice to 92 ex-parliamentarians who were not re-elected as Members of the National Assembly, last asking them to hand over possession of their lodges to caretaker of the Parliamentary Lodges by July 31.

On August 8, a final notice was issued to ex-parliamentarians to vacate their lodges within 24 hours. “Till Thursday evening, over 20 ex-parliamentarians vacated the lodges while another 15 have conveyed that they would do the same by Thursday evening,” an official told ‘The News’.

The official said that the new parliamentarians have also started occupying lodges allotted to them. The PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari who is set to start his parliamentary career by taking oath as MNA on August 13, has also been allotted a lodge at parliamentary lodges. However, Bilawal Zadari is most likely to stay with his father at his protected residence located in sector F-8.

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing of the authority on Thursday undertook an operation against eight shops which were allowed in the premises of the Parliament Lodges to facilitate inmates. On directives of the House Business Committee of the Senate, the permission to these shops was withdrawn. The Senate Committee also directed CDA to provide such facilities to parliamentarians in much better way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan