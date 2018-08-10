National flag hoisted at Gurdawara Janamsthan

NANKANA SAHIB: National flag was hoisted here at Gurdawara Janamasthan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Sikh Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee secretary general Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala said that Sikh community was also celebrating the festivities of the Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm.

He said different ceremonies would be held till August 14. He vowed that they would not feel any hesitation to sacrifice for the country. Later, national flags were hoisted at different places of the gurdawara. Gurdawara Manager Attique Gilani and a large number of Sikhs were also present on the occasion.