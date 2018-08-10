Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

National

August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran’s statement about boosting trade ties with neighbouring countries hailed

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Welcoming the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan about enhancing bilateral trade with the neighbouring countries, Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry hoped the trade between the two countries would increase in future.

Through a statement on Thursday, Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the mutual trade between the two countries had declined from $5 billion to a few hundred million dollars.

He said that there was a dire need for bringing about basic changes in the foreign and trade policies. Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the new government should consult the traders and business community of the two countries to frame effective policies based on the concept that benefit the traders on both sides of the Durand line.

He called for review of the previous trade agreement and for a new trade accord. Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the new government should convene a high-level meeting to review the previous Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade to remove flaws and rectify shortcoming in a new trade agreement. He said that a huge portion of Pak-Afghan trade previously done through Karachi and Port Qasim in Sindh and Gwadar in Balochistan had been shifted to Chabahar port in Iran due shortcomings in the Pakistan Afghanistan Transit Trade and other issues.

He said that the Afghanistan government and traders were now again focusing for trade through Pakistan after the increasing hostilities between Iran and US. Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan could be promoted by addressing shortcomings in Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade.

He hoped the upcoming new government would take practical steps for addressing the problems and grievances of exporters and importers and frame effective policies in consultation with the businessmen and people associated with Afghanistan Pakistan trade.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan