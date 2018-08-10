tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: The Khyber Administration on Thursday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs222.8 million among 905 tribesmen of Bara tehsil in Khyber tribal district for reconstructing their homes, which had been destroyed during militancy and military operations in the area. The cheques were distributed among 905 families of three tribes whose houses had been damaged or destroyed.
