Fri August 10, 2018
Karachi

August 10, 2018

CITY PULSE: Azadi

The Artciti gallery is hosting an exclusive exhibition of paintings, titled ‘Azadi’, featuring works by Rida Kazmi from Tuesday, August 14 to Saturday, Aug 18.

Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Figuratively Speaking

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting a collage of brain-teasing abstractions under the title ‘Figuratively Speaking’ by five young artists, namely Ammama Malik, Anas Abro, Ayesha Naveed, Faten Suleman and Hassan Shah Gillani, until August 25. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Kyun Nikala?

A play titled ‘Kyun Nikala?’, which is written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood, will be held from August 14 to August 27 at the Arts Council. Call 021-38781654 for more information.

Likhay Jo Khat Tujhay

An event titled ‘Likhay Jo Khat Tujhay’, featuring rendition of fictional and original letters from Urdu literature that will be read by Sania Saeed and Tajdar Zaidi, will be held from August 31 to September 2 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre of the National Academy of Performing Arts. Call 021-35969301 for more information.

 SindhuPo

The Arts Council, in collaboration with the Italian Consulate, presents a dance performance by Look titled ‘SindhuPo’: a meeting of two rivers, dancing. The performers are Suhaee Abro from Karachi and Lucia Moretti from Turin. The event will be held from 7:30pm to 8:30pm on September 1 and September 2 at the auditorium of the Arts Council. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

