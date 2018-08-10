PPP suspends Karachi office-bearer for writing letter about party’s ‘poor’ poll preparations

An office-bearer of the Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi wing has been suspended from the party’s office after he allegedly wrote a letter to the top leadership containing disparaging details about the party’s “poor preparations” to contest the general polls in District South, which led to the party losing even in its stronghold, Lyari. The suspension orders of Ghulam Mohammad Banglani, who was president of the party’s chapter operating in PS-113, were issued by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro.

According to a statement issued by Khuhro’s spokesperson, Banglani has been suspended for violating party discipline. He has also been issued a show-cause notice and asked to respond within seven days.

It has been learnt that in his letter, Banglani wrote in detail about the efforts he made in the shortest possible time to prepare for elections in District South. He also wrote about the shortcomings of the party’s election preparations in District South that led to its defeat in both National Assembly constituencies in the district – NA-246 and NA-247.

Moreover, he mentioned that the PPP failed to mobilise supporters and workers to perform duties as polling agents on Election Day at various polling stations of the district.

The services of unrelated people had been hired to act as polling agents in the district and they had little or no affiliation with the party, he reportedly wrote, adding that such polling agents left the polling stations early even before the vote counting was completed and didn’t even receive the Form-45 from their stations.

Official statements

Meanwhile, during a media briefing at the Karachi Press Club earlier on Tuesday when PPP MPA-elect Nasir Hussain Shah was asked to comment on party members speaking out regarding its poll performance, he responded that the party had serious reservations over how the polls were conducted in Lyari.

When contacted for his comments on Banglani’s suspension, PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani said on Wednesday that at the moment the party was in the process of collecting reports from the contesting candidates regarding the polling process and post-election scenario.

“While we are gathering reports from the contesting candidates, we haven’t yet solicited similar reports from the local office-bearers on the election process. So basically it was not the turn of the suspended office-bearer to submit such a report as per the procedure being followed by the party,” said Ghani.

“If in case he has submitted any such report to the party leadership on the polling process then he should not have leaked it to the media beforehand because that is a violation of the party’s discipline,” he added.

Ghani further said that the suspended office-bearer has been issued a show-cause notice and he has been given the chance to explain his position.

According to Ghani, after the latest delimitations, PS-113 had become PS-111, and the suspended official had sought a party ticket to contest from PS-111 but wasn’t issued one. “Since the ticket for the constituency was given to Murtaza Wahab instead, he had become disgruntled and resorted to such tactics in violation of party’s discipline,” he said.