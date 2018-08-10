Heads of non-performing depts warned of action

KMC Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman has said that action would be taken against department heads who have failed to achieve their targeted revenue goals. Talking to The News at his office on Wednesday, Rehman said that KMC is facing a severe financial crises due to the failure to reach departmental revenue targets. He mentioned that there had been an improvement in performance but figures were not available to confirm it, adding that KMC has chalked out a plan to increase property tax in order to increase revenues.