Fri August 10, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

ATC indicts Raees Mama, co-accused for killing four men

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted a former Korangi sector incharge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and another accused in the case pertaining to the murders of two Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) workers and as many other men.

Raeesuddin, alias Raees Mama, and Ahsan Iqbal pleaded not guilty to the charges of murdering the four men. The court has already declared four accused men, including Hammad Siddiqui and Manzoor Ahmed, alias Lamba, proclaimed offenders.

Raees Mama, Ahsan Iqbal and others had killed the MQM-H’s Zafar Qaimkhani and Aleem Ahmed as well as taxi driver Abdul Qadir and a man named Niaz on January 29, 2012 in Sharafi Goth, according to the prosecution.

Raees Mama was arrested in Malaysia this January after his Red Notice was issued. Korangi police took him into custody at the Karachi Airport in the wee hours of March 27. He is charged in around 16 cases. Charge sheets of five of the cases have already been transferred to the judge of the ATC-VII. The charge sheets state that the accused had confessed to murdering several police officers and ordinary citizens, and that he had escaped to Dubai via Iran in 2014.

The charge sheets also state that he had hidden hand grenades and other illegal weapons and ammunition in the Eidgah Ground area, and that he had murdered several police officers and ordinary citizens on the orders of his party leadership.

The court was informed that the accused admitted killing members of the MQM-H, that he was believed to have been the head of his party’s target killers, and that he murdered people as his party’s Korangi sector incharge.

In April the police had recovered illegal weapons and explosives from the jurisdiction of the Nabi Bakhsh police station on the information provided by Raees Mama. He is also the primary accused in the Chakra Goth attack on a police van that left three officials martyred and 27 wounded. He has already been identified by several eyewitnesses in target killing cases.

He was identified before the East judicial magistrate by two witnesses, who termed him to be a hitman. They told the court that Raees Mama and around 10 other men had killed Zar Khan and injured Fazlur Rehman and Abdul Malik in the Korangi Industrial Area on June 22, 2013.

Comments

