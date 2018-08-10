New minority legislators hail law allowing Hindu women to remarry

The previous Sindh Assembly had passed a bill that allows divorced and widowed women belonging of the Hindu community to remarry. Before the governor’s resignation was accepted earlier this month, he had given the nod to the proposed law, which has been hailed by the new legislators of the province.

The Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2016 (Amendment) Bill 2018 was moved by the then opposition lawmaker Nand Kumar Goklani of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional. During its last session, the provincial assembly unanimously passed the proposed law on May 25.

The new law provides every divorced or widowed woman of the Hindu community the right to remarry six months after separation from her spouse or his demise.

The amended law allows Hindu women in unpleasant marriages to file for separation on the basis of mutual consent. However, the law obliges the husbands to provide the necessities for their children even when separated. In fact, the law in question awards the right of separation to both the husband and the wife, in addition to ensuring financial security of the wife and the couple’s children.

The law states: “Either party to Hindu marriage, whether solemnised before or after commencement of this Act, may present a petition to the court praying for decree of judicial separation.”

The amendment law also forbids bigamy. “Any marriage solemnised after the commencement of this Act is void if at the date of such marriage either party had a spouse living,” reads Clause 18.

The law declares that violation of the clause, whether by marrying without informing about an existing marriage or by lying to one’s current spouse, will result in a sentence of up to six months or with a fine of Rs5,000.

The new law also discourages early marriages within Sindh’s Hindu community, restricting the minimum age to be 18 years for both the bride and the groom.

The News has learnt that Mohammad Zubair, whose resignation as Sindh governor was accepted on August 3, provided his assent to the amended bill a few days before leaving his post.

Last month the law & parliamentary affairs secretary had sent a summary to the then governor seeking approval of the amended bill.

The approved summary reads: “...on the perusal of para 5 of the summary, it is crystal clear in the Elections Act 2017 ... that the functions of the caretaker government shall restrict itself to activities that are routine, non-controversial and urgent in the public interest and reversible by the future government...”

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, when a bill has been passed by the provincial assembly, it shall be presented to the governor for assent.

With the above explanation and reference of law, it is clear that there are no restrictionsfor the interim set-up to perform daily routine work that is non-controversial and in public interest.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), eight newly elected lawmakers expressed gratitude to party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the unanimous passage of the Hindu marriage bill.

Dr Mahesh Malani, the first Hindu to be elected an MNA on a general seat, and MPAs-elect on general seats Hariram Kishorilal, Gianchand Essrani, Ramesh Lal, Surendar Valasai, Rana Hameer Singh, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Lalchand Ukrani said the bill’s passage was not possible without the express directives of the party chairman.

The bill had been tabled with the consent of all the minority MPAs and the full support of the parliamentary party of the PPP, which helped develop consensus on both sides of the benches, they said.

They also appreciated former minority affairs minister Dr Khatumal Jeewan and ex-MPA Poonjomal Bheel, the then chairman of the Standing Committee on Minority Affairs, for their contributions to the legislation as well as well the continuous support of the then PPP parliamentary leader Nisar Khuhro and leaders of other parliamentary groups for unanimous adoption of

the bill.