Imran to stay at Punjab House annexe

ISLAMABAD: Putting at rest the rampant speculations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Naeemul Haq Wednesday said Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan will reside at the Punjab House annexe after taking oath as the prime minister.

In chat with journalists here, Imran’s top aide explained he had visited the Punjab House annexe at the behest of Imran. "Imran will reside at the annexe during the week and go to his residence over the weekends," he pointed out.

He noted that the Punjab House is in every way an appropriate place for Imran to live in and that the Punjab House is not too far from the prime minister’s office either.