Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan's choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

JK
Jamal Khurshid
August 9, 2018

SC takes notice of M-9 substandard construction

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice over substandard construction of Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 project and performance of National Highway Authority over lack of maintenance of Sehwan-Jamshoro road leading to a large number of traffic accidents.

Hearing the NHA's appeal against Sindh High Court’s judgment that ordered up-gradation of road and removal of toll tax, the SC’s three member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the highway authority should be ashamed of the poor standards of M-9 project. The residents of Jamshoro submitted that due to lack of maintenance and defective road design of the Indus highway linking Jamshoro and Sehwan over 400 people have been died in different traffic accident in the last couple of years while hundreds of people have been injured. The court asked Chairman NHA Jawad Rafiq as to why the defects of the road designs were not been removed in the last several years. The court also took exception over the construction standards of M-9 and inquired from the Chairman NHA what kind of motorway has been constructed where vehicles crawl. The court observed that entire NHA is riddled with corruption. The bench also observed that the NHA did nothing to protect the lives of citizens who died due to accidents, inquiring as if the NHA is waiting for a big eventuality.

The court warned the Chairman NHA and the DIG of motorway police that cases would be registered against them if anymore people died due to accidents in Sehwan-Jamshoro road with direction to pay monetary compensation to the legal heirs of the victims. The Chairman NHA said the authority is working to remove the defects of the road and assured that steps would be taken for avoiding road accidents and ensuing safety of the people. The court observed that since the issue pertains to the lives of the citizen, necessary arrangements are required to be taken on emergent basis.

