Diplomats report protest against July 25 polls to their capitals

ISLAMABAD: The diplomats posted in Islamabad keenly observed the first protest against last month’s poll, staged outside ECP headquarters for rejecting results of the general elections.

The diplomats have consigned comprehensive reports about the protest and provided to their respective capitals resume of the speeches made on the occasion.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News that the diplomats assigned in the federal capital have already been advised to restrict their movement in the wake of such demonstrations since anti-state elements could venture anything in the garb of protest. The diplomats representing democrat societies took keen interest in the method that was followed for manipulating the results.

Pakistan’s known adversaries monitored sloganeering during the speech of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The video of the obnoxious sloganeering has also been placed on the social media and it has become viral.

The diplomats from the western countries have extensively reported speeches made during the protest. The presence of three former Prime Ministers namely Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was noted as special reference in the reports. But certain diplomats have intriguingly reported to their capitals about the conspicuous absence of prominent political leaders of the opposition including former Chief Minister of Punjab and President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif, former President Asif Zardari, his son Bilawal Zardari, ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq, National Party Chief Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Jamhoori Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and few other leaders.

The diplomats have also posted their commentary and evaluation of the upcoming political situation prevailed in Pakistan. They are of the view that it would be extremely difficult that working relations between the ensuing government and opposition would be established.