Caretaker PM visits POF

Shows satisfacton with high standard defence equipment

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has expressed satisfaction about Pakistan’s achievement in production of high standard defence equipments for its needs and said that they can compete with any developed country’s equipments in quality and standards.

The Prime Minister who visited Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) Wah on Wednesday appreciated valuable contributions of POF in catering the defence requirements of the country. Upon his arrival at the largest defence industrial complex of the country, the Prime Minister was received by Chairman POF Lt. Gen Sadiq Ali. In his remarks, the Prime Minister observed that POF holds a pivotal position in the wake of multifarious defence and security challenges that the country is confronted with.

He also commended the commitment and continued efforts of the workforce of POF whose labour and expertise have earned the organisation a reputed place in the region and beyond. The Prime Minister was briefed, in detail, about a range of arms and ammunition products, of international standards, being produced at the Ordnance Factory.

The Prime Minister was also apprised about the contributions of POF in meeting defence and non-defence requirements of the armed forces during peace and war time. The Prime Minister was informed that in addition to meeting the domestic requirements on cost-to-cost basis, POF was also serving the country through import substitution and earning foreign exchange by exporting its surplus to 40 countries and thus furthering defence diplomacy. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the commercial operations and corporate social responsibility services of the organisation in the field of education, health and environment protection.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the commercial operations and corporate social responsibility services of the organisation in the field of education, health and environment protection.

"POF's culture of innovation & excellence has left me deeply impressed and profoundly satisfied", observed the Prime Minister while recording his comments in the visitors' book.

Later, the Prime Minister also visited Product Display Lounge, POF Brass Mills and the Weapon Factory and observed various processes at the production line.

Earlier Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk visited his alma mater Presentation Convent High School, Wah and mingled with the students and teachers. He urged upon the students to seek knowledge with utmost dedication and also focus equally on learning ethical values. The Prime Minister said education could play a significant role in bringing positive reformation in the society. The Prime Minister recalled his early years at the school where he studied from 1957 to 1963 as a boarding student starting at the age of six. He remembered with fondness Sister James who despite known for her strictness gave him double promotion in a class after judging his capabilities. He said as he belonged to the far-flung area of Swat, he used to visit his hometown only twice a year, adding that the only mode of communication with family was through letters once a month.