Concerted efforts urged for promotion of Pashto

ABBOTTABAD: Participants of the three-day conference on promotion of Pashto language on Wednesday called for concerted efforts to improve literary and cultural exchange visits between Pak-Afghan scholars and academics to ensure durable peace and political stability in the region.

Organised by the Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar, at Baragali Summer Camp, the delegates comprising senior writers, academicians, linguists and research scholars from Kabul University, Pashto Academy Quetta and Pashto Academy, University of Hazara, attended the conference.

The participants unanimously passed several recommendations and resolutions and presented 40 papers shedding light on various aspects of Pashto language.

The Pak-Afghan writers called for joint efforts to strengthen literary and cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries.

They shared views and ideas regarding further cementing of social, literary, and cultural relations to ensure durable peace and political stability in the region.

Senior research scholars, language experts and literati put their heads together to suggest ways and means for the promotion Pashto language and make it a strong tool of expression in different spheres of life.

Speakers were of the view that a language could not make progress unless solid steps were taken for its promotion.

Senior Afghan scholar, Habibullah Rafi in his paper pointed out that 28 years ago Pashto writers and language experts across the Durand Line had agreed on a historic unified Pashto script and also had resolved many issues regarding Pashto text.

Shahida Babar, the lone female writer from Quetta, represented the Pakhtun women from Balochistan. She said she was pleased to see a sizeable representation of women in the event where they not only read out scholarly research papers on the role of woman writers in Pashto literature but woman poets also recited their poetic pieces.

Prof Asal Marjan alias Mohib Wazir in his paper on the role of media in the promotion of Pashto said that around 3,000 TV channels, FM radios, webpages and blogs brought about a revolution in the language evolution. He said poets and writers used modern ways of communication to share their views across the globe.

Woman writers and research scholars presented papers on different topics. They said active participation of Pakhtun women in such events would yield positive results towards a progressive and pluralistic society.

He said Kabul had adopted Pashto script with a few differences for all kinds of purposes mutually agreed by Pak-Afghan writers at Baragali Summer Camp decades ago.