Girl dies in Bajaur roof collapse incident

KHAR: A girl died and her mother suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Enzari area of Bajaur district under a heavy rain on Wednesday.

According to the officials of district administration, the incident occurred in Enzari area of Khar tehsil early in the morning.

They said the roof of the house of one Muhammad Din collapsed due to heavy rain, leaving his 10-year-old daughter dead and his wife wounded.

The district administration on receiving the information rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and injured from the debris. The rain spell had started on Tuesday at noon in the area.