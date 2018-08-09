Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

National

MY
Mehboob Yousafzai
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A good news for people of Swat

MINGORA: The newly nominated chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan, belongs to Swat and is known as a senior politician and his nomination as chief minister brought a good news for the people of Swat valley.

He was first elected as Member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the May 2013 general election and again won his seat in July 2018 polls from his native Swat district.

He was born on October 30, 1972 in Matta area of upper Swat. He has a Master of Science degree in Agriculture.

He started his political career as Union Council Nazim of Kharerai in Matta Tehsil in 2005.

Mehmood Khan was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from constituency PK-84 Swat-V in general election, 2013. He received 11,071 votes and defeated a candidate of Awami National Party.

In June 2013, he was inducted into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and was appointed as Provincial Minister of Sports, Culture, Tourism and Museums. In April 2014, he was accused of corruption of Rs 1.8 million during his tenure as Provincial Minister for Sports, Culture, Tourism and Museums. Following which he was removed from his position as minister for Sports.

In July 2014, he was appointed as minister for Irrigation where he continued to serve until October 2014.

In January 2016, he was appointed as minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Home and Tribal Affairs. In February 2016, his ministerial portfolio was changed from Home andTribal Affairs to sports, culture, archaeology, museums and youth affairs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening