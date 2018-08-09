A good news for people of Swat

MINGORA: The newly nominated chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan, belongs to Swat and is known as a senior politician and his nomination as chief minister brought a good news for the people of Swat valley.

He was first elected as Member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the May 2013 general election and again won his seat in July 2018 polls from his native Swat district.

He was born on October 30, 1972 in Matta area of upper Swat. He has a Master of Science degree in Agriculture.

He started his political career as Union Council Nazim of Kharerai in Matta Tehsil in 2005.

Mehmood Khan was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from constituency PK-84 Swat-V in general election, 2013. He received 11,071 votes and defeated a candidate of Awami National Party.

In June 2013, he was inducted into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and was appointed as Provincial Minister of Sports, Culture, Tourism and Museums. In April 2014, he was accused of corruption of Rs 1.8 million during his tenure as Provincial Minister for Sports, Culture, Tourism and Museums. Following which he was removed from his position as minister for Sports.

In July 2014, he was appointed as minister for Irrigation where he continued to serve until October 2014.

In January 2016, he was appointed as minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Home and Tribal Affairs. In February 2016, his ministerial portfolio was changed from Home andTribal Affairs to sports, culture, archaeology, museums and youth affairs.