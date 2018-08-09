Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

National

BR
Bureau report
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Peshawarites face worst traffic jams daily

PESHAWAR: The traffic system in the provincial metropolis has become a total mess with thousands of motorists suffering in different parts of the city mainly due to the slow pace of work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The traffic sergeants deployed at the busiest squares and trade centres during the peak hours have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and end the blockade on the narrow alternate routes where vehicles are diverted. “I am doing it all alone for the last one month and you can see it is almost impossible to organise these motorists,” a traffic constable at a busy square in Hashtnagri told The News while pointing at a large number of vehicles coming on the wrong way from all four sides.

The deployment of traffic sergeants at most of these points is insufficient. Some sergeants seem to have given up due to the hopelessness in regulating the traffic. Others lack interest in performing their duty. There is no check on the deployed sergeants at busy squares and spots where traffic remains blocked for long. “It has become almost impossible to drive in Saddar, University Road, GT Road and dozens of busiest trade hubs in the old city including Khyber Bazaar, Qissa Khwani, Dabgari, Lahori Gate, Hashtnagri, Sikandarpura and Gulbahar, especially from 8 am to 9 pm,” said a motorist, Kamal Ahmad.

He said it takes 30 to 40 minutes during peak hours to drive one kilometer from the Stadium Chowk to FC Chowk in Saddar. “You can’t say how long it will take from Saddar to Gulbahar or any other part of the city due to the traffic mess all over. Many prefer taking auto-rickshaws or the recently introduced motorbike service to travel within the city due to the traffic jam all the time,” added Kamal.

After rain, there can be seen pool of water in the middle of the road in Stadium Chowk and other parts of Peshawar. Many locals are disappointed with the slow pace of construction work on the BRT. They are worried that they would face the same worst traffic jams in the coming many months.

Some people demanded that the traffic police bosses and the government-in-waiting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should take up with the concerned authorities the reopening of one or more roads in the Peshawar Cantonment for the public to smoothly connect the Sher Shah Suri Road with the Khyber Road the long suffering motorists and commuters. They felt this will provide some relief to a large number of people daily.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening