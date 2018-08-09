PTI aspirant retains seat after recount

MINGORA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Azizullah Gran maintained his lead after recounting of votes in PK-4 Swat on Wednesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Amir Muqam had demanded recounting of votes in PK-4. The PTI candidate won the election with 66 votes after recounting of all votes.

Speaking at a press conference, Swat PTI’s spokesperson Sohail Sultan said, “People of Swat expressed satisfaction over the leadership of Imran’s PTI.”

PTI local leaders including Arshad Hussain, Haq Nawaz, Rahim Shah, Naseem Gul, Main Saeed and Said Naeem were also present on the occasion.

He said that the PTI had swept the recently held elections and those opposing the polls’ results were wasting their time.