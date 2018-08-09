CM constitutes committee for compensation package of Army Public School’s victims

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Dost Muhammad Khan on Wednesday constituted a 10-member committee headed by provincial Minister for Law Asadullah Khan Chamkani to recommend complete compensation package for the victims of the December 2014 terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar.

Other members of the committee include caretaker provincial ministers Anwarul Haq and Rashid Khan, advisor to chief minister Asiya Khan, Secretary Law, Secretary

Finance, Secretary Home, Vice-Chairman Bar Council, representative of High Court Bar and one representative of victim families, said a handout.

The caretaker chief minister gave a patient hearing to the parents of martyrs of the attack on the Army Public School.

He was presiding over the meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, said the handout.

Caretaker provincial ministers Abdur Rauf Khattak, Sara Safdar and Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Asiya Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and mothers of Army Public School martyrs attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the reservations of the victims of Army Public School incident regarding inequality and discrimination in

the compensation package and reviewed different aspects of the issue in the backdrop of the verdict of Supreme Court.

The caretaker chief minister directed that the affectees should be compensated in light of the verdict of the court without any discrimination.

He said it was a tragic incident of unique nature and therefore the affectees should be properly compensated.