Sethi ready to quit if Imran drops hint

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has said that he is ready to quit the PCB and go home if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan or any of his advisers even signal me to go.

Talking to this scribe, he said he has run the organization transparently and has nothing to fear but would only continue in the post if Imran Khan personally asks him to do so.

Najam said it is the right of the chief patron to pick his nominee to head the top cricket body, but so far he has not decided to resign from the post. He said he has no intention to throw the PCB into instability and chaos over his personal interest. The PCB chief said there are no bread and butter issues attached to this post and he can return to media and restart his talk show.

Meanwhile, Jugno Mohsin, wife of the PCB chief and a newly-elected member of the Punjab Assembly, while talking to a US media outlet said Najam Sethi would decide about his future in the PCB in about a week’s time.

Sethi said PCB started preparation to launch its own cricket channel.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, during an interview here with The News on Wednesday, said that an application had been submitted with Pemra for the licence of cricket channel. He said that Pakistan would be the first Test playing country which will have its own TV channel. He said that talk shows would also also be broadcast besides cricket matches. He said that the PCB would also present different documentaries in order to improve its image.

Najam Sethi said that the PCB is purchasing air time through open tender for showing live cricket for 80 days and added that besides international cricket, the domestic cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches would also be broadcast on the channel to which the matter of air time would be settled.