Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

APP
August 9, 2018

Summary moved to convene NA session on August 12-14

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar on Wednesday said summary had been moved to convene inaugural session of the newly-elected National Assembly from August 12 to 14.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said presently Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been fulfilling the legal process before summoning the session.

He said under the Constitution, it was obligatory to summon first session of the National Assembly within 21 days after elections and it was imperative to fulfill this constitutional obligation by August 15.

He said in the inaugural session, first of all newly-elected members would take oath, then new Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be elected followed by election of the prime minister and this process may take three to four days.

Elaborating, he said process of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers and the election for the three posts would be time consuming. He said as soon as the newly-elected prime minister would take oath, the job of the caretakers would be over and power would be transferred to the newly elected government under the law and the Constitution.

Ali Zafar said it was desire of the caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk that the newly elected prime minister could have attended the August 14, ceremony along with the president but completion of the election process was the hurdle. Replying to a question, he said political statements were coming about the fairness of the elections. He said the ECP had asked the caretaker government for holding inquiry into the failure of RTS and the government was looking into it.

