Mehmood picked up as KP CM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan said Wednesday that the Naya Pakistan will start from Punjab and hinted at naming a young legislator to head the province as chief minister, having no blot of corruption on him.

Imran Khan said this while addressing the first meeting of the parliamentary party of PTI Punjab chapter here. However, he did not share the name of the would-be chief executive of the largest province.

“Massive responsibility lies on you to serve people, as I have made a promise to masses that a welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina will be established,” he said.

Sharing details of Imran’s speech with the media, the PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Imran apprised the legislators-elect of how to selflessly serve people.

“We have to wage jehad, not rule. What is needed is the spirit of the Pakistan Movement. For a new Pakistan, the old thinking will have to be shunned,” he quoted the PTI chairman as saying to the audience.

Imran called on the party’s lawmakers to fully cooperate with the young person, who was to be formally announced as the chief minister of Punjab, as by grouping one could not become a leader, and taking along the ideology would make one a leader.

The PTI chairman pointed out that two kinds of politics was in vogue in Pakistan: first kind of politics was for monetary gains and this brought humiliation, while the second kind was the type of politics, the holy prophets had done i.e. they all stood for human dignity.

Imran said that media had mentioned so many names and all of them were not correct.

About the PTI’s nominee for chief minister Punjab, Imran claimed that he would put forward the name of a corruption-free candidate and that the nominee would have a clean image with not a single corruption charge against him.

Speaking about the general elections 2018, Imran congratulated his party members on winning a tough election. “Everyone knows that the real battle was fought in Punjab and it was like the battle of Panipat,” he remarked. Imran acknowledged that even those, who were not allotted party tickets, returned as independent candidates.

Replying to questions, Qureshi said that the opposition had a democratic right to peacefully protest and that they had started protest against rigging in 2013 general elections after passage of one year.

He claimed that they needed 149 members to form government in Punjab, whereas they were much ahead of the golden number and 164 legislators were present in the parliamentary party meeting, while in the assembly, they expect to have the support of 180-182 legislators. He pointed out that there was a contest between the PTI, PML-N and PPP and voters had rejected the PPP in general elections while his party emerged as the largest party, which had the vote bank of 16.8 million.

APP adds: Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan as new chief minister of KP, the PTI’’s central media department announced in a brief statement.

Mehmood Khan has been elected as member provincial assembly from PK-9, Swat. During last PTI-led government in KP, Mehmood Khan was minister for sports and irrigation.