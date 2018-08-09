Thu August 09, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
August 9, 2018

Rouhani felicitates Imran on polls win

ISLAMABAD: President Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday and invited him to visit Tehran, which Imran accepted.

According to PTI Central Media Department, the Iranian president invited Imran for a formal visit to his country, which PTI chairman gladly accepted.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani telephoned Imran to congratulate him on his party’s victory in the recent elections. Iranian President formally extended an invitation to Imran Khan that was gladly accepted by him.

Issues of mutual interest including Pak-Iran relations and bilateral trade came under discussion.

President Rouhani said, “Pakistan and Iran are not merely neighbouring countries but also bonded by religious and cultural values. He maintained that Iran wishes to strengthen trade and diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

As soon as transition of government completes, respective Foreign Offices will finalise the dates for Imran Khan’s visit to Iran.

PTI chairman expressed the desire to expand and strengthen bilateral trade relations with Iran.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by US Acting Ambassador to Pakistan John F Hoover called on Imran and felicitated him on his party’s win in general elections.

The delegation led by US acting Ambassador to Pakistan John F Hoover met PTI chairman here at Chairman’s Secretariat Banigala. Issues of mutual interests including Pak-US relations, bilateral trade, and stability in Afghanistan came under discussion.

Imran thanked US delegation and said that Pakistan and the United State have witnessed many ups and downs in their relationship, which were the outcome of trust deficit between the two countries. “Pakistan wants to build relationship with United States based on trust and mutual respect and hence our government will engage with US to make this relationship more balanced and trustworthy. We count trade and economic relations with the United States extremely important”, he said.

He also emphasised on revitalisation of diplomatic ties between the two countries and stressed upon the need to transform it for the benefit of both Pakistan and United States.

Shedding light on the significance of stability in Afghanistan, PTI chairman emphasised political solution to the looming crisis in Afghanistan.

“I am glad that people in the United States have ultimately started acknowledging significance of political solution as conflict and use of force can add to the damages instead of breeding a sustainable solution to the crisis. Stability in Afghanistan is the larger interests of Pakistan, America and the region and hence should be earned through viable political engagements,” he noted.

