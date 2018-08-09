Thu August 09, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 9, 2018

Man City aim to improve performance

LODON: Manchester City will aim to improve their performance rather than beat last season’s record-breaking Premier League tally of 100 points, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Defending champions City became the first side to reach 100 points in a Premier League campaign and finished last season 19 points above their closest rivals Manchester United.

“People ask ‘can you improve on 100 points’ and I say no because we are not here to do that. However, individually the players can improve,” Guardiola said during the Sky Sports Premier League launch.

“Of course we can improve. If I felt we could not improve the team I would call my chairman and say: ‘I leave’. But still, we believe we can do better and dominate more. Will it happen? I don’t know but we believe we can do it.”

City begin the new season with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday and Spaniard Guardiola suggested the London side could pose a serious challenge this season under new manager Unai Emery.

“Arsenal I think are going to be more consistent as a team,” Guardiola added.

“It will be tough like it has to be. It’s nice because every season the Premier League is tougher and tougher. Unai is a work ethic guy. He knows everything about the opponents.”

