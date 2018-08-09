Afridi pulls out of CPL due to knee problem

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 in order to tend to a knee problem that first occurred during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), for which he will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

Afridi made the announcement through a tweet, expressing his disappointment at missing out on the “biggest part in sport”.

Afridi tweeted: “Due to my knee rehab I’ll have to sadly miss out this year’s #BiggestPartyInSport with the @JAMTallawahs. I’ll be cheering for the team from home and I’m sure @simadwasim will fill up for me #CPL18 #DreamBIGwidTallawahs.”

After sustaining the injury while playing for Karachi Kings during the PSL, Afridi turned out for Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada league, besides captaining ICC World XI against West Indies in a T20 at Lord’s in July.

Afridi’s only previous stint in the CPL was with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2015, during the tournament’s third season.

The latest edition of the CPL 2018 has commenced on Wednesday with first match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars at Port of Spain.

Jamaica Tallawahs, led by Andre Russel, will play their first match on August 10, against Knight Riders in the same venue.