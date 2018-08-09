Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Sports

REUTERS
August 9, 2018

Clamour grows for Pujara’s inclusion

NEW DELHI: Cheteshwar Pujara’s ability to wear down bowlers with his obdurate defence should earn him a place in India’s playing XI for the second Test against England, according to several former players.

Skipper Virat Kohli’s sublime display in the series opener failed to gloss over India’s top order frailties with the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul making a combined 82 in their 31-run loss in the Edgbaston Test.

Pujara may not have set alight county cricket with his Yorkshire stint but many believe the time he spent in the country gives him a distinct advantage over his team-mates.

“When batsmen are struggling with the moving ball, it might be a good idea to induct Cheteshwar Pujara into the side,” former Test player Mohinder Amarnath wrote in a column that appeared in Wednesday’s Times of India newspaper.

“I know he is not in great form but he has the ability to occupy the crease and just needs time in the middle to rediscover his touch,” added the 69-Test veteran whose own gutsy batting remains an inspiration for the likes of Pujara.

His former team mate Sunil Gavaskar also sees sense in bringing back Pujara for the Lord’s Test beginning on Thursday.

“I will play one more batsman at Lord’s in the form of Pujara,” Gavaskar told India Today television channel.

“He has the technique and patience required for a Test match. Whose place he’ll take will depend on the pitch. If the wicket isn’t that green then I will play him in place of (pacer) Umesh Yadav and stay with (all-rounder) Hardik Pandya.”

India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun appeared sceptic of the move to play an extra batsman in the second Test despite the poor batting display in the series opener.

“Playing an extra batsman here, I would consider that as a very conservative move,” Arun told reporters at Lord’s.

“Everything depends on the conditions. And if the conditions are not as friendly as it was during the first Test it would make more sense to play five bowlers.”

