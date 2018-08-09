Minor girls found dead in Cholistan raped before murder: report

BAHAWALNAGAR: Three minor girls, who were found dead in Fort Abbas town in Cholistan desert area, were raped before murder, revealed a sub-committee investigating the case, Geo News reported.

The girls - aged 12, nine and six - were found dead on June 13. The police had initially claimed that the girls had died a natural death. A sub-committee submitted its report on the murder of three related girls in Cholistan to the standing committee of Senate Wednesday. In the report, forensic expert Dr Waqas claims that the evidence presented by the police was incorrect. The samples taken from the bodies were not sent in a secured manner to the laboratory. “It seems as if the samples were wasted intentionally,” he notes, remarking the police should provide complete protection to the lady doctor and her husband conducting the post-mortem. Following the sub-committee briefing, the standing committee suggested that a case should be registered against the officers who hid the facts.