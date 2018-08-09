Diplomat Club event a success: Javed Malik

LONDON: President of Diplomat Business Club, Ambassador Javed Malik, has thanked MP Anrew Rosindell, member foreign affairs select committee of the British Parliament and the co-chair of Diplomat Business Club UK Chapter, for co-hosting a highly successful seminar at the UK Parliament Committee Room. The event was attended by UK parliamentarians from both houses, including former British Minister Lord George Robertson, mayors, councilors, distinguished community notables from more than 15 countries, prominent businessmen and investors, including Sir Anwar Pervez OBE and Bryan Hunt. Officials from the UK government, including UK Department of Trade Head of Trade Technology Andrew Cockburn, were also present.

In his address, Javed Malik said, “being an international forum, the Diplomat Business Club brings together diplomats, government officials and businessmen from various countries to promote cooperation and create opportunities for positive collaboration and trade diplomacy.