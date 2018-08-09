Motorcyclist dies

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: A motorcyclist died after colliding with a bullock cart on Sahuka Road on Wednesday. Manzoor Ahmad of Chak 33/KB was moving on his motorcycle to Sahuka when he hit a bullock cart and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to the THQ hospital Burewala where he died.
Comments