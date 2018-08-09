Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE

LONDON: A leading Pakistani student activist has won the prestigious outstanding contribution award for services and achievement at the London School of Economics (LSE). Omer Azhar Bhatti has been given the award by the LSE Student Union at the annual students’ award event. The awards were given to a total of nine students. Notably, Omer became the first Pakistani to win the award which was handed out for his co-curricular achievements and services. He served across multiple societies as President of the LSE Pakistan Development Society, Secretary of LSE South Asia Society and Secretary Debates Society. He told this reporter: “I successfully co-founded and organised the landmark, first ever student led Pakistan focused conference in Europe, Future of Pakistan Conference which developed an interface to bring top Pakistani politicians, journalists and intellectuals on the same platform in a bid to provide solutions to Pakistan’s problems.” Omer was amongst the main organisers of ‘Can intelligence services do good’ event at the LSE where the former RAW chief Dulat Singh and ex-ISI director General Ehsan discussed Pak-India relations and the event made headlines in both India and Pakistan. “That event was a highlight in India-Pakistan intelligence agency relationship and was also mentioned in the co-authored book between Dulat Singh and General (R) Asad Durrani. I played a key role in setting the agenda for the novel South Asia Development Conference and had earlier on won a few accolades whilst representing LSE Debate Society,” he said. The Future of Pakistan Conference which featured discussions on civil-military relations, economy and development was also awarded the best student led conference of the year award amongst multiple high level conferences at LSE for the year 2017-2018. Omer led the initiative to invite former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the LSE for conference on Pakistan where the former premier famously remarked that incumbency factor never plays in favour of the government. He had suggested in his speech at the event that the PML-N may not be able to form government again after 2018 elections.

