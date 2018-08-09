PML-N committee mulls future course of action

LAHORE: A meeting of the PML-N Central Working Committee sub-committee on Tuesday deliberated upon the party’s future course of action regarding the prevailing political scenario.

The meeting held at the PML-N Model Town secretariat was attended by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and other senior leaders. They discussed the preparations and strategy for the protest outside the ECP office, the situation regarding formation of government at the Centre and Punjab and the party organisation and cohesion.

Meanwhile, some PML-N women, who had submitted their names and fee for reserved seats, protested

outside the party secretariat, demanding that the submitted amount should be reimbursed as promised.