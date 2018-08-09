SC dismisses Dasti’s plea seeking recount in NA-182

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed appeal moved by Awami Raj Party leader Jamshed Dasti seeking recount of votes in the constituency NA-182, Muzaffargarh. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the appeal challenging Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) orders and directed the applicant to approach the Election Tribunal. Dasti requested ECP in the application for recounting in 295 polling stations in his constituency in Muzaffargarh district.