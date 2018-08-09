Youth kills cousin

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth Wednesday killed his cousin in Nawan Lahore Chak 339/JB.

Saqlain and Naeem had a dispute over a property issue. On the day of incident, Naeem and his accomplices attacked and injured Saqlain and his brothers Umair and Zubair.

Saqlain died on the spot while his both brothers were rushed to Nawan Lahore Rural Health Centre where doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

6 suffer injuries in clash: Six people sustained critical injuries in a clash between two rival groups in Chak 422/JB in Gojra on Tuesday night.

According to police, Adnan, Irfan, Sharafat and Usman attacked farmer Azam at his fields over an issue of a petty amount. Supporters of Azam also arrived there and six people of the both groups sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the THQ Hospital, Gojra.