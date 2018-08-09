NAB chairman briefed over mega cases probes

LAHORE: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) visited NAB Lahore Wednesday on third consecutive day and chaired a meeting regarding ongoing inquiries and investigations.

A detailed briefing by NAB Lahore Director General Shehzad Saleem was given over numerous important mega corruption cases including the ‘complaints’ relating to alleged corruption and embezzlements in different government departments filed in Lahore Bureau.

The briefing given over the cases included investigation against management/owners of Ferozepur City Housing Scheme, inquiry against accused Mudassar Qayyum Nahra and MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra for allegedly having illegal assets beyond known sources of income, complaint against former railways minister Kh Saad Rafique for purchasing 55 locomotives allegedly on exorbitant rates and a complaint for granting railways land on illegal lease including complaint against spending hefty amount for renovation of railway stations, complaint against former provincial minister Saiful Malook Khokhar for allegedly piling up illegal assets, complaint against former MNA Nasir Iqbal Bosal for misuse of authority and having benami properties, complaint against former chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Siddiqul Farooq for illegally leasing ETPB land, complaint against secretary primary and secondary health, Ali Jan for accumulating illegal assets and alleged misappropriation in different health-related projects, complaint against LDA’s chief engineer Israr Saeed of alleged financial embezzlement in LDA’s development projects, complaint against Punjab Public Service Commission for alleged illegal appointments, complaint against officers and officials of Municipal Corporation Gujranwala for illegal sale of govt- controlled 247 kanals, complaint against MNA Riazul Haq for alleged embezzlements in district Okara’s development projects, complaint against senior Punjab Police officials, former CCPO Amin Wains, ex-DIG Haider Ashraf and others for acquiring illegal assets beyond their known sources of income, complaint against University of Agriculture Faisalabad for alleged illegal appointments, complaint against LDA officials for financial embezzlement in expansion of Ferozepur Road to Multan Road and complaint against former minister Manzoor Wattoo for alleged embezzlement during his tenure as minister. NAB chairman directed all the officers for completing investigations in every case within 10 months.