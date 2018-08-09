Senate body decides to probe failure of RTS in elections

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior on Wednesday decided to investigate failure of the Result Transfer System (RTS) and alleged rigging in the election and agreed to call another meeting of the committee on August 20th, 2018 whether to constitute the Judicial Commission or the Parliamentary Committee to investigate into the complaints and irregularities during the elections including failure of RMS & RTS systems, ouster of polling agents, unavailability of form-45 and throwing of stamped ballot papers in dust bins and also found in classrooms, roads and other places.

The special meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the Chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House on Wednesday and was attended by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, and Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel. The meeting was also attended by caretaker Interior Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, Secretary and Additional Secretary Interior and senior officials from Election Commission of Pakistan, Nadra, police and Ministry of Law and Justice.

Ms. Kashmla Tariq Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces attended the meeting as special invitee to observe the proceedings of the committee on Cholistan incident.

The Committee also ordered the formation of a high powered JIT to be headed by Police Officer of Additional Inspector General rank duly supervised by Committee member Rana Maqbool Ahmed to investigate the mysterious murder of three girls. The Committee ordered that the Forensic Laboratory should report about the defective samples and why the forensic laboratory could not respond to the higher authorities for informing about these defective samples. The Committee therefore proposed to constitute a JIT on the following:-

-The exact day and date of disappearance

-The report to the Police, local investigation.

-Under what authority and proofs the concerned DG declared it as natural death.

-Full details to be investigated and if necessary legal proceedings against the DC with immediate effect.

The sexual assault has been confirmed by the Medical Report may please be made part of the legal proceedings.

While taking up the issues with regard to complains about the elections, Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Absul Rehman Malik said that this committee is appointed by the Senate House to coordinate with Election Commission of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and Police to oversee the polling and monitor the security.

He said that we are aware of the complaints raised by the different stakeholders of the elections regarding the failure of the Result Transfer System (RTS) and Results Management System (RMS).

He said that a large number of official ballot papers, duly stamped on election symbols of various political parties, which have been spotted along road sides, dust bins and in some classrooms which were earlier used by the Election Staff as Polling Stations. “And, these lose official ballot papers were also found outside the Polling Stations in other cities of the country as well. He said that the committee has desired to investigate all the concerned complaints received from different quarters and to submit a comprehensive report to the Senate”, the Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior said.

Rehman Malik said that he had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan on the very next day of election i.e. 26th July to know about the failure of RTS and RMS. He said that he was informed by the Election Commission of Pakistan that they have written a letter to Cabinet Division for appointing an investigative team of technical experts to investigate the complaints and to fix the responsibility.

Members of the Committee appreciated Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik for immediately raising the issue of complaints by parliamentarians to the Election Commission of Pakistan with addition of some demands.

Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan asked about the price of verification of the votes from Nadra as he said millions of votes are being rejected in some constituencies saying if recounting and rechecking of rejected vote is made, he is sure the winning candidates will be others rather those who are declared winners now.

The Chairman of the Committee calls for explanation from Nadra chairman absence from the meeting.

The DG IT ECP also briefed the committee about the RTS and RMS and said that RMS was monitored and operated by the Election Commission of Pakistan but RTS was solely operated and monitored by the Nadra and Election Commission of Pakistan was absolutely relying on the Nadra.

Senator A. Rehman Malik asked DG IT ECP as any agreement signed between the Nadra and Election Commission of Pakistan and who was technically monitoring the systems, how powers are delegated to Nadra and what technology was used to transfer the data either pulse, digital or internet system was used? DG IT Election Commission of Pakistan said that private company PTCL was hired to which Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik asked to provide answers to these following question to the committee before August 20, 2018.

-Under what authority such agreement was signed between ECP and NADRA?

-Who was monitoring the security of the system?

-What technical backup support was there?

-What steps were taken to avoid the hacking?

-How much funding was given to Nadra and PTCL?

-Any violation of PEPRA rules?

The members of the Committee on Interior agreed to call another meeting of the committee on August 20th, 2018 whether to constitute the Judicial Commission or the Parliamentary Committee to investigate into the complaints and irregularities during the elections including failure of RMS & RTS systems, ouster of polling agents, unavailability of form-45 and throwing of stamped ballot papers in dust bins and also found in classrooms, roads and other places.