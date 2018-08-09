Patwari held for fraud

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment Wednesday arrested a Patwari on charges of committing a fraud in a land case. Muhammad Ismail submitted an application to the ACE stating that land mafia members Munir Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal with the connivance of patwari Muhammad Ashraf had transferred 11 kanal land in their names fraudulently. During investigations allegations got proved and the ACE team arrested the patwari.