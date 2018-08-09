MMA holds protest against ‘rigging’ today

LAHORE: Following the combined opposition parties protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Wednesday, Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) will carry on the campaign by holding a protest demonstration outside Election Commission Punjab offices on Thursday (today) at 1pm. “July 25 polls were badly marred by pre-poll, after-poll and on-poll rigging to push a party into power corridors that was erected with establishment support 15 years ago, said MMA Punjab president Mian Maqsood Ahmad while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday. He lamented that the state institutions appearing in rigging allegations were only making the vital institutions controversial, and would tend to weaken the state organs. He said Election Commission played the role of silent spectator over the allegations of rigging and alleged that the conspiracy was hatched to divide the joint vote of the religious parties. He said MMA’s suggestions to appoint inspectors in every constituency like in India were paid no heed to. He said the huge number of rejected votes also raised doubts.