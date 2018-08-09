Thu August 09, 2018
August 9, 2018

LHC recalls stay order against Kh Asif’s victory

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday recalled a stay order against the victory of PML-N’s former foreign minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif from NA-73, Sialkot, and allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare him a returned candidate through a notification.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh had on Monday issued the stay order on a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s runner-up candidate Usman Dar challenging the victory of Asif and seeking recounting of votes in the constituency.

Dar, through his counsel Anees Hashmi, pleaded that he was defeated with a margin of 1406 votes while 7346 votes were rejected in the constituency. He claimed that his polling agents were not provided Form-45 in violation of the election rules.

The petitioner said the retuning officer turned down his application for a complete vote recount in the constituency. He prayed to the court to stay the victory notification and order a complete recount in the constituency.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Sheikh vacated the stay order and dismissed the petition allowing the ECP to issue a notification of the returned candidate.

Meanwhile, a division bench dismissed four intra-court appeals (ICAs) filed against decisions of different single benches regarding recounting of votes. The division bench headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza dismissed all the ICAs for being not maintainable.

The ECP had opposed the appeals with an argument that the decision by a single bench could not be assailed through an ICA in the high court. It said the supreme court was the appropriate forum to challenge the single bench’s decisions in the election matters. Sonia Raza, Ghazanfar Abbas, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and another person had filed the appeals.

