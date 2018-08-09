Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

National

TB
Tariq Butt
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alleged rigging: Opposition starts agitation with nonviolent show

ISLAMABAD: All the opposition parties gathered under the umbrella of the Pakistan Alliance for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFE) in the wake of controversial July 25 parliamentary polls showed unity and harmony in their first powerful but controlled and peaceful protest demonstration.

It was a good beginning in the sense that the opposition highlighted its demand and agitation over the alleged rigging, and kept their show nonviolent at the same time. It did not cause disruption of normal life, which is generally done so that the protest is duly registered.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) faced the brunt of attack from the opposition leaders for messing up the electoral exercise specifically the vote count and timely release of results, which discoloured the entire process.

The besieged ECP found none from the political arena to protect and defend. Even the future ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is skeptical of its role and criticised it.

In view of the reversal of roles, the PTI leaders adopted a conciliatory tone, which they have to be before assuming power, and instead of haranguing their rivals as before stated that the opposition has the legal right to protest. They also asserted that it was not the PTI, which held the elections, and therefore, it can’t be blamed for the mess. The negative side of the opposition parties’ maiden major protest was that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supreme leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal did not attend it. However, their parties have the due representation in the demonstration. Its weight and worth would have certainly gone up had they been in attendance. Among the opposition parties, the PPP is not expected to be involved in the street agitation for having a significant stake in the incoming setup, spawned by the July 25 elections, in the shape of the Sindh government. For this reason, it is unlikely to ever let the protest go out of control at any point of time. As far as Shahbaz Sharif is concerned, he, by temperament, has never been a street agitator. However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is and will be in the lead role in taking to the streets because he feels much more strongly than any other opposition leader and party that the elections were stolen as per a plan. The JUI-F indeed is a very formidable religious force for having many religious seminaries in its control across Pakistan.

Equally vibrant was the Awami National Party (ANP), whose workers dominated the show. It enjoys the aggressive street power. The National Party of Hasil Bizenjo and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) of Mehmood Achakzai are in a position to make noteworthy contributions to any protest held in Balochistan for having followings there.

While Shahbaz Sharif did not turn up, citing bad weather stopping him to fly to Islamabad from Lahore, Fazlur Rehman declared that he wants to give a message to incarcerated Nawaz Sharif that the opposition would not let his absence feel. “We will hold huge demonstrations in front of all the provincial headquarters of the ECP,” he stated and dubbed Imran Khan’s electoral mandate fake and fabricated. In the days to come, the PAFFE will not sit silently and continue different modes of protests. Its agitation in Parliament is likely to be more powerful on the basis of its huge numerical power. However, it will continue to face a major test for maintaining unity in its ranks so that it remains a force to be reckoned with. If it was able to be united, it will persistently pose an ominous threat to the upcoming government. It will be important to see how it performs in the crucial elections of the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening