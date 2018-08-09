ECP summons Imran in ballot secrecy breach case today

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday asked Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to appear before the commission in person or through counsel today (August 9) on breach of secrecy of ballot during general elections, 2018. According to ECP notice served on PTI chief, he has been asked to appear before ECP at 10:00 am and failing which the matter will be decided in his absence regarding breach of secrecy of ballot at Islamabad Model School for Boys, Polling Station No. 65, Dhoke Jilani, NA-53 Islamabad on July 25 of polling day.